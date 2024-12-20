RCMP looking to identify suspect in grocery store theft

ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft from an Elmsdale grocery store.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that police were notified Dec. 16 of a theft that occurred on Dec. 12 at the Elmsdale Superstore.

“A woman stole a significant amount of product form the store,” said Const. Burns.

The suspect entering the store. (RCMP photo)

The woman is described as being in her 50’s wearing a white shirt, white jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.