Province increasing income assistance; to be indexed to inflation

HALIFAX: Beginning this year, the government will increase income assistance payments annually based on a cost-of-living index.



More than 37,000 Nova Scotians receiving income assistance will see their payments increase by3.1 per cent in 2025 as the Province links rate increases to the annual consumer price index to address rising living costs.



“We know many Nova Scotians are struggling with the rising cost of essentials like rent and groceries,” said Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“Indexing income assistance to the cost of living means more stability and peace of mind for individuals and families who rely on this support. This adjustment provides people with reliable support, helping them afford necessities and plan for the future.”

This builds on a 2.5 per cent increase to income assistance rates in July 2024 that resulted in higher payments forclients receiving the standard household rate under the Employment Support and Income Assistance Program and the Disability Support Program.

Connecting rates to the cost of living for clients of these programs ensuressupport keeps up with rising prices.



These changes reflect the government’s commitment to supporting Nova Scotians facing financial challenges and addressing the added costs associated with inflation.

