WINDSOR: Devin Meagher scored the unassisted game winner shortly into the extra frame as the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins halted a comeback attempt by the Valley Maple Leafs on Friday night.

The NSJHL game was the start of the second half of the season as 2025 kicked off.

It was played at the West Hants Sports Complex in Windsor.

The Pens held a 4-2 lead until two late third period goals by the Leafs squared things up forcing overtime.

The OT winner was the capper to a hat trick night performance for Meagher.

Also scoring for East Hants was Davis Cooper and Tucker Hayse.

Assists went to Jacob Sanford with a pair, while singles came from Nick Veinot; Ryan Tam; and Connor McNamara.

Will Shields was in goal for the Pens until late in the third when he was lifted after surrendering the fourth goal in favour of Fintan Boudreau. He stopped both shots he faced.

East Hants returns home to the friendly confines of the Keith Miller Arena on Jan. 10 when they host rival Sackville Blazers in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.