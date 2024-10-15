Youth charged with dangerous driving following incident at school

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP have charged a youth with dangerous driving following an incident in Mount Uniacke on Oct. 7.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said the charges come after the youth is said to have caused damage at Uniacke & District School.

He said that the youth is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charge comes after it is reported they drove an ATV through the parking at the school during school hours on Oct. 2.

Const. Burns explained more on the charge.

“The youth drove the ATV around the parking lot at high speed and in a reckless matter, which put the safety of students and staff in the area at risk,” he said.

He added that a parent of the youth was also issued a summary offence ticket for permitting a youth under 14 years of age to operate an off-highway vehicle without direct supervision.