JAMES RIVER: It couldn’t have been any better of a swan song for Greg Proude at Sunday’s rain-postponed Scotia Diesel 155 season finale for the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

Proude, of Springvale PEI, entered the racing knowing it was his final time behind the wheel of the fast no. 29 Screaming Demon Black Dodge on the tour, and what better place to cap off his racing career then at the high banks of Riverside International Speedway in James River, near Antigonish.

The racer had 11 tour wins over 201 races, including an IWK2 50 win at Riverside.

With work picking up back home—Proude is a farmer—he decided it was time to hang up his race suit one last time for full time racing.

He did say post-race he may do some racing at select special events, but it will be in a different car as the won he raced to the win Sunday is for sale.

In victory lane, Proude was speechless when Tim Terry, the voice of the Pro Stock Tour, asked him during the victory lane celebrations what the win meant.

Some of his 29 Proude Racing, which is supported through King Competition, could be seen a little emotional at the win in the final race.

“We all thought that it could happen,” Proude told The Laker News. “We just didn’t know if it would.

“It’s great.”

He may get back behind the wheel off and on, but he’s done full time racing.

“I’m going to miss it,” said Proude. “I’m sure we’ll get the car once or twice here and there.”

Jarrett Butcher muscled to try and get first from Proude, but he couldn’t do it and the 2024 champion had to settle for second. Mike Rodgers was third.

The top three on the podium after the Scotia Diesel 155 at Riverside. Greg Proude (second from left), Mike Rodgers third place (far left) and Jarrett Butcher (right). Also pictured is the Scotia Diesel representative. (Healey photo)

Just by starting the race, Butcher was able to secure the Pro Stock Tour championship title.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby came home eighth to take home the rookie of the year honours.

Butcher was emotional in Victory Lane as he spoke about the championship win and what it means.

“It’s a really good finish here,” said Butcher. “We had a strong car. We came here and were happy with it.”

”It wasn’t as good in the race as it had been all day, but we picked our spots, and we made our way through the field. “Now we can call ourselves a champion.”

Greg Proude won in his final full, time competitive start on the Pro Stock Tour on Sunday. (Healey photo)

Jarrett Butcher gives a championship celebration kiss to his girlfriend in victory lane. (Healey photo)

Rodgers (Moncton, NB) continued his success in a break out year and was near the top of the point standings all season.

Hometown favourite and former Series champ, Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) finished fourth followed by Robbie MacEwen (Charlottetown, PE) in fifth.

This is Butcher’s first East Coast International Championship which comes in his ninth season on the Series. Butcher has six career victories, including three this year.

The Superior Foundations No. 54 was at the top of the points standings all season thanks to podium finishes at seven of 10 races.

Butcher receives $15,000 from the East Coast International Points Fund and an awesome championship ring commissioned by Inglis Jewelers.

Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) is officially the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year.

Gilby had an outstanding rookie season and has put all teams on notice that he will be a championship contender for many seasons to come.

Besides finishing eighth in the race, he was third in the 10-race point standings behind Butcher and Austin MacDonald, who had engine problems and did not finish the Scotia Diesel 155.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie drove the no. 30 to a ninth-place finish after starting on the pole.

Tip of the hat to Charlottetown’s Tyler Smith, driver of the no. 51, who arrived just as things were starting because of the bridge closure at the Confederation Bridge.

It didn’t open until about 10 am, but Smith and the 51 team made their way to Riverside.

He came home with a 11th place finish in the M&K Construction sponsored 51s.

MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and Butcher won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races to set the field for the Season Finale Scotia Diesel 155.

Other contingency winners at the Scotia Diesel 155:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: #54 Jarrett Butcher (14.541sec)

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: #29 Greg Proude (92 Laps)

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: #29 Greg Proude

QA1 Free Pass Award: #32 Chris Hughes

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: #41 Mike Rodgers

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: #25 Ryan VanOirschot

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: #32 Chris Hughes

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: #0 Sam Rogers



The Scotia Diesel 155 concludes the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour 2024 Season.

Championship spoils will be handed out on November 2 at the annual awards banquet.

The Pro Stock Tour would like to thank all our loyal fans and sponsors for their support this season! It will return to action next Spring.