From the Cruiser – Oct. 10, 2024

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 130 calls for service.

Here is a look at some of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

DON’T HAVE A COW, MAN

On October 6, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of several cows walking around on Hwy 14 in Upper Rawdon.

The complainant said that he needed to weave his truck around them.

An immediate patrol was made.

The responding officer located two cows laying down in the westbound lane and moved them along by activating the police car’s air horn.

The officer was able to locate the farmer who owns the cows who in turn was able to quickly retrieve them.

VEHICLE HIT PARKED AT TRAIL LOCATION

East Hants RCMP were contacted by a man who reported that when he returned to his vehicle after a walk in the 9 Mile River Trails on the Enfield Road, he noticed that his vehicle was damaged from an apparent hit and run.

Police were informed of this on October 7 at 10:30 am.

The vehicle that was damaged was a grey 2022 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information to provide is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: South Rawdon man wanted for Oct. 2023 offences

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jason Robert Davis, 36, of South Rawdon.

Jason Davis was charged with mischief and careless use of a firearm after an incident in October of 2023.

Anyone who sees Jason Davis is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

