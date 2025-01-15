GRAND LAKE: A 39-year-old Grand Lake man faces several charges, including choking and uttering threats after an incident on New Year’s Day.

Police say that officers from the Lower Sackville detachment responded Jan. 1 at approximately 9:15 a.m., to a report of an assault.

It was said to have taken place on Hartland Drive.

RCMP officers learned that a man had assault a woman known to him.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Later that day, the man involved, a 39-year-old Grand Lake man, was located and safely arrested.

He will return in court to face charges of Choking, Assault, and Uttering Threats.

The incident was posted on HRM Crime Mapping and the Laker News inquired for further details.

File #: 25-130