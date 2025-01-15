The following is from IWK Health

BEAVER BANK/HALIFAX: The IWK Emergency Department is thrilled to announce that the 2024 New Graduate Nurses have completed their orientation.

They have also successfully, fully integrated into the team.

Congratulations to Hayley Soucy of Beaver Bank, Cassie Smith, Charlotte Baker, Rachael Carrol, Kiersten Boudreau, and Hailie Cormier who have completed almost 460 hours of training to become proficient Emergency Department nurses.

ADVERTISEMENT:

During their time in the IWK Emergency Department New Graduate Nurse Residency Program, the nurses attended classroom sessions, simulation sessions, and precepted clinical shifts. T

This group of nurses also completed PALS, TNCC and ENPC courses.

Congratulations Hayley, Cassie, Charlotte, Rachael, Kiersten, and Hailie.