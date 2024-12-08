Brenda’s Walk for Change: Bringing awareness to family violence

ENFIELD: The family of the late Brenda Tatlock doesn’t want another family to overlook a “quiet storm brewing” and is lending their voices to bring awareness to family violence.

That’s why they supported friends and neighbours of their mother in doing a walk in Enfield on Friday afternoon which saw close to 80 people take part.

The walk started at the Enfield Legion and went to the Enfield Gardens by the fire hall, where a short speech was given, and some participants honoured their friend Brenda’s memory by remembering what she was like and some fond memories.

Noreen Corkum, who organized the walk in her friends name, read a letter to the crowd penned by Brenda’s daughter Tara Graham.

“The realization that we had overlooked the quiet storm brewing beneath the facade of normalcy haunts us still, reminding us that danger often comes in the disguise of familiarity,” read Corkum from part of the letter.

“In hindsight, we learned that even the smallest signs that you know are not right, but you tolerate, build up over time.”

Participants in the walk head towards the gazebo at Enfield Gardens. (Healey photo)

The group of participants in the walk. (Healey photo)

One woman recollected a visit by Tatlock to her home business just up the road from where she lived.

It turned out Tatlock was from the same Pictou County community that the woman’s parents were.

An hour-long appointment turned into almost three hours as the parents, who were visiting, Tatlock and then woman spoke like they were old friends.

“Brenda was a super friendly person,” the woman said.

The letter from Graham continued on saying the family wants to empower women to speak up.

“Knowing where you can go and who you can talk to helps you get out of a controlling relationship. Knowing your resources and safe spaces is your power,” the letter from Graham said. “Domestic violence/Intimate partner violence can happen to anyone and can be a silent killer. Don’t be silenced by fear.

“If you see a friend or family member and these signs ring a bell for you, ask them, check in on them, and let them know you are there.

“It’s hard sometimes to start the conversation, but knowing someone cares and is not alone may be their lifeline to reach out.

Noreen Corkum speaks at the Gazebo. (Healey photo)

Graham said in her letter that was read that they wanted to share their moms story so that so many other women, the dozens that have reached out to us, know they are not alone.

“You do not have to be silent and accept the abuse just because it is not physical,” Graham wrote. “We want to walk together today on Brenda’s path alongside all of you on a path of change and to be part of a movement that advocates for a better future.

“Let’s walk together for a cause that inspires us all to be strong women with a powerful voice.”

After the speeches, the group walked back to the Legions with firefighters from Enfield Fire helping them cross Hwy 2 safely as traffic control for a short minute or so.

A couple of groups that took part in Brenda’s Walk for Change included:

Silent witness Nova Scotia

www.silentwitnessnovascotia.org

902-490-4030

After trauma Empowerment Network (Shubenacadie)

Info@atenns.ca

902-758-3967