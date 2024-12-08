MILFORD: The community has come through yet again when called upon.

This past Saturday, the Milford and District Volunteer Fire Department and Shubenacadie Volunteer Fire department teamed up to ensure the cupboards at Shumilacke Food Bank got filled.

The two organizations held a food drive at the Milford Foodland.

Combined, the departments were able to collect 145 kilograms worth of food for Shumilacke during the four-hour event.

On top of that food donations, there was $334.65 in cash donated at the food drive fundraiser.

“Even in this great time of need, you guys were able to help out,” the departments said in thanking those in the community for their support.

Meanwhile, the Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department also held their own food drive for Shumilacke. They collected 682 pounds of food.

Their food drive was held at the Stewiacke Foodland.