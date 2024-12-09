Yoga studio holding Swiftmas fundraiser for Caring & Sharing

ELMSDALE: A local business is looking to Swift-ly get you into the holiday spirit, while helping out a local food bank.

Move Yoga in Elmsdale is set to hold a Swiftmas fundraiser on Dec. 11 with the goal of collecting donations to the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

Swiftmas is a magical yoga class where Taylor Swift’s iconic hits meet holiday cheer—all for a great cause.

Participants will be able to flow to Taylor’s holiday classics.

Swiftmas is set for Dec. 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Move Yoga is located at 20 Development Drive in the Elmsdale Business Park.

Organizers say people can dress in your best Swiftie-inspired Christmas outfit (red scarves and sequins encouraged!)

This pay what you can, unheated, one-hour class is designed for all skill levels.

All proceeds will go to Caring & Sharing Angel Tree – Food Bank helping to spread holiday cheer to those in need.

To register you can visit moveyoga.ca/events.