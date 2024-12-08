ENFIELD: The tree at the Enfield Gardens was lit up on Saturday night.

It culminated an afternoon of fun that included the East Hants Crime Prevention-sponsored and organized Christmas Parade, fun activities including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus put on by the Knights of Columbus, and then the tree lighting as part of the Grace Cummings Memorial Christmas Celebration & Tree Lighting.

Municipality of East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict led the tree lighting event in memory of Grace, who she became friends with several years back.

East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict asks the crowd for help with the tree lighting countdown. (Dagley Media photo)

The event had a great crowd out, many who helped Benedict with the countdown.

After the countdown, there was some singing from the crowd who belted out Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer as others got up close looks at all the ornaments on the tree.

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

Anita Benedict, East Hants Town Crier, reads her cry for the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)