Tigers, Flames, Dragons to compete in HERH boys hoops tournament

MILFORD: Three local high school boys basketball teams will be gunning to best each other next weekend.
The Hants East Rural High boys Tigers hoops team will be hosting a six-team tournament at the Milford-based school Dec. 13-14.
The teams competing will be the host Tigers; Hants North Flames; Lockview High Dragons from Fall River; South Colchester Academy; West Bedford; and Sackville High.
HERH; Sackville; and SCA will be in one division, while LHS; HNRH; and West Bedford are in the other.
The tournament will see games played Friday and Saturday, with the championship set for 4 p.m. on Saturday between the top two teams.
The schedule is as follows for the local Tigers.
HERH opens the tournament on Dec. 13 with a 2 p.m. game against Sackville High.
The Tigers will then face SCA on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Hants North meanwhile will play Lockview High at 3:45 p.m. and then West Bedford at 7:15 p.m.
Lockview High will face the Flames as mentioned then return to Milford for the second game on Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m., the final game of the round robin.
Here is the full schedule:
Hants East Tournament
Friday Dec. 13th:
2:00 Herh vs Sackville
3:45 Hants North vs Lockview
5:30 Sca vs Sackville
7:15 Hants North vs West Bedford
Saturday Dec. 14th
9:00 Herh vs Sca
10:45 West Bedford vs Lockview
12:30 3rd vs 3rd
2:15 2nd vs 2nd
4:00 1st vs 1st