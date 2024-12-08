Tigers, Flames, Dragons to compete in HERH boys hoops tournament

MILFORD: Three local high school boys basketball teams will be gunning to best each other next weekend.

The Hants East Rural High boys Tigers hoops team will be hosting a six-team tournament at the Milford-based school Dec. 13-14.

The teams competing will be the host Tigers; Hants North Flames; Lockview High Dragons from Fall River; South Colchester Academy; West Bedford; and Sackville High.

HERH; Sackville; and SCA will be in one division, while LHS; HNRH; and West Bedford are in the other.

The tournament will see games played Friday and Saturday, with the championship set for 4 p.m. on Saturday between the top two teams.

The schedule is as follows for the local Tigers.

HERH opens the tournament on Dec. 13 with a 2 p.m. game against Sackville High.

The Tigers will then face SCA on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Hants North meanwhile will play Lockview High at 3:45 p.m. and then West Bedford at 7:15 p.m.

Lockview High will face the Flames as mentioned then return to Milford for the second game on Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m., the final game of the round robin.

Here is the full schedule:

Hants East Tournament

Friday Dec. 13th:

2:00 Herh vs Sackville

3:45 Hants North vs Lockview

5:30 Sca vs Sackville

7:15 Hants North vs West Bedford

Saturday Dec. 14th

9:00 Herh vs Sca

10:45 West Bedford vs Lockview

12:30 3rd vs 3rd

2:15 2nd vs 2nd

4:00 1st vs 1st