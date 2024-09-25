Cheema athletes have successful Olympic Hopes competition

WAVERLEY: Three Cheema athletes returned home form an impressive Olympic Hopes competition in Hungary.

Alec Macaulay; Meg Thompson; and Emerson Eisener returned from Szeged, Hungary after having plenty of success on the waters representing Team Canada.

The three made A finals in every race they were competing in.

The regatta was extremely successful for team Canada as well, amassing a total of 15 medals, six of which achieved by Cheema athletes, and placing second overall on the medal table! T

It was the first year for these three to race internationally and they handled it quite well.

Cameron Hall said the three exceeded expectations and wished them all continued success in the coming years.

A big thank you to the parents and family who were there for our athletes in Szeged, helping with pictures, and of course cheering them on!

The results were as follows:

Alec Macaulay:

C1 Men 500m U16 – 7th overall

C2 Men 500m U16 – 9th overall

C4 Men 500m U17 – 5th overall

There were a lot of medals won by Eisener and Thompson.

Emerson Eisener:

C2 Women 500m U16 – 3rd overall

C1 Women 200m U15 – 3rd overall

C4 Women 200m U17 – 1st overall

Megan Thompson:

C1 Women 1000m U15 – 2nd overall

C1 Women 500m U15 – 2nd overall

C2 Women 500m U16 – 3rd overall

C4 Women 500m U17 – 1st overall