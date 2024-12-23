Christmas house display in Windsor Junction “a love” for family

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A love for Christmas has led to a small setup growing to what it is today in Windsor Junction and helping out a good cause in the process.

Trevor MacDonald and his family have been setting up a Christmas display at their home in Fall River Village for the past 14 years.

“But it was on a smaller scale back then,” commented Krista, Trevor’s wife, in an interview with the Laker News.

Now it is much bigger and is the talk of not just the Fall River area but HRM as well.

That’s because it is preserving some memorable pieces from the closed Upper Clements Park.

Trevor and Krista both have such great memories of Upper Clements Park.

“We have memories from when we were kids and growing up and were lucky enough to get to share that with our two oldest kids as well,” added Krista.

“Trevor was thrilled to have the opportunity to bid on several things at the Park.

“We ended up saving several pieces from the Park and are honoured to keep that piece of NS History alive and to be able to share it with others.”

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

The part that makes the display even better is that they’re raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation through the setup.

Krista said people can Scan our QR sign for Make-A-Wish when come to visit our display or click the link on our fundraising page.

The link to make a donation is: https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/campaign/Lights-on-Hudson

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Krista says the setup for the display begins every year on Nov. 12.

“We try to have it mostly finished for Dec 1,” she said, “but we usually end up adding to it right until Christmas.”

Krista said since they moved to the area id when the tradition started.

“We have always loved Christmas and seeing the joy it brings others,” said Krista.

“As we have added kids to our family the display has just grown and grown.

“The kids help with the setup and nightly “floofing” of the inflatables.”