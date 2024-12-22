Spotting stolen car leads to arrest of Ellershouse man

GREENFIELD: A 30-year-old Ellershouse man is facing charges of stealing after the vehicle he stole was spotted in East Hants.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that a patrolling East Hants RCMP officer noted a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier was seen spotted at a residence in Greenfield on Dec. 18.

“Assisting officers arrived and the officers made contact with the suspect,” he said.

Const. Burns said the man was arrested without incident. The vehicle was towed.

Jeffrey Snow, 30, of Ellershouse has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court on December 23.