Recording studio/sound booth at SHS gets support from Gillis

LOWER SACKVILLE: A project at Sackville High School has received some councillor support.

Recently, newly elected Sackville-Beaver Bank councillor Billy Gillis visited the high school to present them with some Capital District funds towards a project they are doing.

Gillis gave funding of $12,000 towards the schools recording studio/sound booth as part of their Library Revitalization project, which is a student co-led project under the guidance of Principal Scott Hickman.

Gillis said that investing in our community is important.

“This project will benefit our students of Lower Sackville to have more career options and have a cool space for the students to enjoy,” said Gillis.

Hickman said the funding from Gillis kicks things off for the renovation project, which for the most part is still in the planning stages.

“This donation helps us take our library project from a concept to a reality,” he told The Laker News.

“One of our barriers is funding. To have this donation, we are able to start our first phase of the renovation, the addition of a recording studio, in January. “

He spoke of how the library has been a cornerstone of the Sackville High Community for 50 years.

“However, it has become increasingly difficult to meet the growing demands of our students due to outdated facilities and infrastructure,” added Hickman.

“This planned renovation project aimed at modernizing the space, expanding services, and enhancing student experience.”

He said the renovation will foster ingenuity, collaboration, support the cultural needs of the SHS students, and ensure the library’s continued relevance in a rapidly evolving digital world.

“The project will revitalize the library, making it the hub of the school,” said Hickman.

Renos will include a recording studio, laptop bar, a new circulation desk, comfortable seating, collaboration and meeting space, study nooks, and of course, an updated book collection.

The primary goals of this renovation are:

Modernizing Facilities : Upgrade interior spaces to meet contemporary needs (e.g., quiet reading/study areas, common workspaces and collaboration areas, technology-enhanced learning spaces (i.e.. Recording studio, laptop bar, etc..), and presentation space.

: Upgrade interior spaces to meet contemporary needs (e.g., quiet reading/study areas, common workspaces and collaboration areas, technology-enhanced learning spaces (i.e.. Recording studio, laptop bar, etc..), and presentation space. Improved Resources : Improved access to both technology resources and books

: Improved access to both technology resources and books Community Engagement: Create spaces for community events, workshops, and local collaborations.

Hickman said there is an energy about the forthcoming project and renovation.

“Although the project is still in the planning stages, there is an excitement around the school,” he said.

“The renovation committee has visited other sites (including the Halifax Central Library) and have been tasked to think big.”

Donations towards the Library Renovation Project can be made at the following link (tax receipts provided): https://hrce.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/4/319/false/true?school=592&initiative=1