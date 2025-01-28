HRM invites residents to learn about Minimum Planning Requirements

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to learn more about new Minimum Planning Requirements that will affect policies and regulations regarding housing in our region.



The municipality is inviting residents to learn about these changes and submit comments during an online public engagement period that will run from Friday, Jan. 24 to Monday, Feb. 24.

Minimum Planning Requirements are provincial regulations that the municipality’s land use plans and strategies must meet as required by the province.

In August 2024, the province announced 12 new Minimum Planning Requirements.

The intent of these requirements is to have the municipality’s land use planning framework, including policies, by-laws, regulations, decisions and development approvals prioritize increasing housing supply.

To comply with the new regulations, the municipality is making changes to the Regional Plan, as well as Community Plans and land use by-laws.

More information can be found on our website.

For any questions, please contact 902.943.5139 or regionalplan@halifax.ca.