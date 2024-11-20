Lemmon fires home four to power HERH Lady Tigers to hockey win

LANTZ: Katie Lemmon scored four times, and the Hants East Rural High Lady Tigers picked up a home ice win in girls hockey play on Tuesday in Lantz.

The Northern N.S. Girls Hockey League game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The HERH Tigers scored early and often notching three first period goals en route to the 11-1 win over the Tatmagouche Mustangs.

Lemmon also assisted on a goal.

Katie Lemmon no 5 at the side of the net after the puck went in. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sheridan MacDonald had two goals in the game, and also the lone penalty assessed to either team. Jessica Gorman also scored twice.

Paige Andrews; Nora Andolfatto; and Kelsey Brothers all turned the red light on with one goal apiece.

MacDonald also contributed two assists.

Single helpers went to Andolfatto; Brothers; Gorman; Jorja Barkhouse; Symphony Hamilton; and Zoe Miller.

Only Jade Miller, the goalie, Avery Lejeune, and Brianna MacGillivray didn’t record a point for the Tigers.

Jaylen Spencer spoiled the shutout bid by Jade Miller.

(Healey photo)

The puck gets across the goal line. (Healey photo)