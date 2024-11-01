FALL RIVER: A local food bank has received a big push in support from another local organization.

Beacon House Food Bank in Lower Sackville received a donation of $2,000 recently from the Fall River & Riverlake Lions Club.

The money will be put to good use as Beacon House Food Bank serves many local communities.

It was presented to them by Lions Leanne Penney and Sharon Ingram.

The donation is made possible from the support of the Fall River area community due to generous donations (via the tip button during Wing Nights) and profits from the volunteer run and community supported Wing Nights every Thursday at the LWF Hall in Fall River.