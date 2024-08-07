HALIFAX: All bar staff serving people at the province’s 2,400 licensed bars and restaurants, as well as some festivals, will soon require training in how to serve alcohol safely, the province announced on Aug. 6.



“Ensuring that the staff who work at our licensed establishments are trained in responsible alcohol service will help improve safety,” said Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc.



Starting December 1, licensees must ensure that all servers have completed a responsible alcohol service course in order to serve alcohol at any of the province’s licensed establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Events like concerts and festivals, which are granted special occasion licences, may also need their servers to be trained, depending on the size of the event and the risk involved.In May 2023, the province announced that all cabaret security staff would need to have security training and provide a criminal record check on request.– about 4,000 special occasion licences are granted each year– the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia is responsible for enforcing the Liquor Control Act and Liquor Licensing Regulations to ensure the safe consumption of alcohol– the Private Investigators and Private Guards Act regulates contract security businesses and their employees; under the act, there is an exemption from licensing for in-house security