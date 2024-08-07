From a press release

HALIFAX: Halifax Regional Council today approved the recommendation by the Board of Police Commissioners to appoint Don MacLean as the next Halifax Regional Police Chief.

The appointment comes after a nation-wide search.

MacLean, who is currently Acting Chief of Police for the Halifax Regional Municipality, assumes his new role on August 12, 2024.

“I congratulate Mr. MacLean on his appointment and thank him for his service as Acting Chief of Police for the past 11 months,” said Councillor Becky Kent, Chair of the Board of Police Commissioners.

“Chief Designate MacLean’s contributions to policing over the past three decades have been exceptional and the Board of Police Commissioners is confident that, under his leadership, the Halifax Regional Police will not only adapt but thrive in its commitment to serve our residents.”

Cathie O’Toole, CAO for HRM, said she’s had the great pleasure of working with MacLean for many years.

“His passion for service, combined with a proven track-record of leadership and community outreach are exactly what’s needed at a time where building trust with communities and addressing the evolving complexities of public safety has never been more important,” she said.

Mayor Mike Savage said council is pleased to have him as Chief on a permanent basis and congratulates him on his success.

“Through his years of service and dedication to professional policing and community, Chief MacLean has demonstrated his ability to lead Halifax Regional Police”, said Savage.

MacLean said the relationship HRP has with the Halifax region and its vibrant and growing communities is very important to him.

“It was with great pride that I assumed the role of Acting Chief last year, allowing me to further build and strengthen those relationships,” said Chief MacLean. “I thank Halifax Regional Council and the Board of Police Commissioners for the confidence they have placed in me.

“I am both honoured and humbled to continue to represent the hardworking members and staff of the Halifax Regional Police.”

MacLean has more than 31 years of experience with Halifax Regional Police.

Since 2020 he has held the position of Deputy Chief of Operations, overseeing both the patrol and criminal investigation divisions. Prior to serving as Deputy Chief, he was the Superintendent of the Patrol Division.

MacLean served as the first Diversity Officer for Halifax Regional Police from 2004 to 2006 and went on to become the Executive Officer to the Chief and later the Human Resources Officer.

A lifelong resident of Halifax, MacLean is a long-serving member of the Board of Directors for St. John Ambulance Nova Scotia/Prince Edward Island Council, is an active member of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police as well as on the Board of Directors for Phoenix Youth.

He currently serves as the Co-chair of the Wortley Report Research Committee, which consists of community stakeholders and partners doing important work to address bias and systemic racism in policing. He’s also a member of the Board of Governors for the University of King’s College and has previously received an appointment as an Honorary Aide-De-Camp to the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

MacLean was invested into the Order of St. John in 2017, and recently became the recipient of a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

He attended the University of King’s College and has continued his education through Saint Mary’s University Executive and Professional Development, Dalhousie College of Continuing Education, Canadian Police College and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

An executive search firm worked with the Chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officer and search committee to recruit a new Chief of Police.

The search committee, through the executive search firm, engaged a broad range of stakeholders within the Halifax Regional Municipality and Halifax Regional Police to gain insights for the hiring process – in particular, regarding the current challenges and opportunities facing HRP and the attributes for a successful candidate in the role of Chief of Police.

MacLean was identified as the successful candidate after short-listing finalists.