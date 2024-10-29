N.S. PC: Re-elected Houston government will see removal of MacKay, MacDonald bridge tolls

From a release

$40 million investment will save drivers time and money

HALIFAX: Drivers throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality will save time and money when a re-elected Nova Scotia PC Government removes tolls on the MacKay and Macdonald Bridges, Premier Tim Houston announced.

“Paying tolls on the MacKay and Macdonald bridges is an idea that has long outlived its usefulness. It is unfair and it does not make sense,” said Houston.

“Forcing people to pay more just to get to and from work is not right.

“And toll collection not only clogs up bridge traffic, but it indirectly contributes to gridlock on other major roads as well.”

Removing tolls on the MacKay and Macdonald bridges is expected to cost $40 – $50 million and will be implemented by April 1, 2025.

“The bridge tolls are nothing more than a tax on getting to work or getting home to see your family,” said Houston.

“I was told this would cost $40 million in government revenue.

“I prefer to think of it as both a $40 million tax cut for Nova Scotia drivers AND a $40 million investment in reducing traffic congestion.”

The decision to remove tolls on the MacKay and MacDonald bridges is the latest in a series of measures a PC government will make to get traffic moving across the HRM and builds on previous investments including:

Construction of a new strategic link between Hammonds Plains Road near Sandy Lake and Exit 2 on Highway 101 and will be initiating the planning process.

Increasing the capacity of Highway 102 and assessing options and routes for light rail transit.

Construction upgrades to the interchange where highways 101 and 102 meet near Bedford.

Upgrading Exit 2 (Kearney Lake Road) and Exit 3 (Hammonds Plains Road) on Highway 102 to improve efficiency and safety.

“Removing the MacKay and Macdonald bridge tolls is the latest way we are helping workers catch up while doing our part to improve both the cost and the quality of your life,” concluded Houston.