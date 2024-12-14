From a release with added information:

HALIFAX: Tim Houston was sworn in as Nova Scotia’s premier December 12, along with the government’s new cabinet.



Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc presided over the ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre. Reporters were not permitted to attend the event due to capacity limits.

“Nova Scotians spoke loud and clear: they want more doctors, more opportunity and lower taxes,” said Premier Houston.

“To Nova Scotians, I want to be clear: we will make it happen for you. Nova Scotians allowed us to build on the success of our first term. We will not let you down.”

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong, who had been Advanced Education minister, was not appointed to cabinet.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald was not either.

Premier Houston said it takes a strong team to make it happen for Nova Scotians.“Making it happen means capitalizing on opportunities to make our province healthier and more prosperous,” he said.

“We cannot improve healthcare or affordability if we do not create economic opportunities for Nova Scotians.

“This cabinet is designed to drive growth and prosperity so our province can continue to flourish.”

The cabinet appointments are as follows:Premier Houston continues to lead as President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Minister of Priorities and Planning and Minister of Trade.Barbara Adams is the Deputy Premier and Deputy President of the Executive Council and continues as the Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care and the Minister responsible for Military Relations.John Lohr is the Minister of Finance and Minister of Labour Relations and continues as Minister of Municipal Affairs.Timothy Halman continues as Minister of Environment and Climate Change. He is also the Minister of Service Efficiency, formerly the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Efficiency.Kim Masland becomes Minister of the Department of Emergency Management.Tory Rushton remains as Minister of Natural Resources.

Colton LeBlanc is the Minister of Growth and Development, formerly known as Economic Development. Housing is now part of the Department. Minister LeBlanc will continue his responsibilities as Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie .

Brian Comer continues as Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.Michelle Thompson continues as Minister of Health and Wellness, Minister of the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment and the Minister responsible for Healthcare Redevelopment.Jill Balser will lead Service Nova Scotia and Cyber Security and Digital Solutions.Greg Morrow continues as Minister of Agriculture.Becky Druhan is the new Attorney General and Minister of Justice. She also becomes the Provincial Secretary and the Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism.Kent Smith continues as Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.Trevor Boudreau is the Minister of the new Department of Energy.

Twila Grosse continues as Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and Minister of the Public Service Commission.Brendan Maguire becomes the Minister of Advanced Education and the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.David Ritcey is the Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage as well as Gaelic Affairs.Fred Tilley will lead the Department of Public Works.Nolan Young becomes the Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.Scott Armstrong is the Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, formerly the Department of Community Services.Leah Martin is the Minister of Communications Nova Scotia, Minister of L’nu Affairs, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women Act and Minister responsible for Youth.