Lakeview, Silversides subdivision step up for Lions Xmas Express

LAKEVIEW: Two communities have kept up their tradition of being little Elves helping those less fortunate in their community at Christmas time.

In Lakeview, the annual food drive for the Lions Christmas Express saw four vehicles full of food collected.

Meanwhile, Dana Johnson held her food donation drop off in her subdivision of Silversides, and the people stepped up.

Johnson is a teacher at Waverley Memorial School.

The donations were recently brought to the Lions Christmas Express packing location at the WJCC in Windsor Junction.

In Lakeview, the snow weather outside didn’t deter Miguel Salgueiro and his crew of volunteers.

They went around the community collecting the food donations as they have for many years in the past.

In the end, four vehicles full of food was what was brought to the volunteers with the Lions Christmas Express.

Johnson collected three or four tables full of food during her donation drop off for the food drive.

She is always happy to be able to hold the food drive and help others in need in her community.