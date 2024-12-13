The following is an Opinion Editorial submitted on behalf of the Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association (NSHPCA)

Grief is a deeply personal experience shaped by cultural backgrounds, personal beliefs, and individual circumstances. Across Nova Scotia, communities carry the burden of grief and loss, each feeling its impact in unique ways, highlighting the critical need for connection.

The paths to healing are diverse and influenced by factors such as geography and access to resources. For rural communities, isolation often amplifies the challenges of finding emotional support and services, making the journey through grief feel even more solitary.

At the Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association (NSHPCA), we believe that true healing extends beyond physical care to include the emotional aspects of the human experience.

Acknowledging grief without stigma is an essential first step, and through shared compassion and community connection, the process of healing can truly begin.

Healing from grief, whether on an individual or community level, begins with one person, one community at a time.

As famed grief and trauma specialist, Dr. Gabor Maté, wisely says, “Our wounds are the birthplace of our strength, and to heal we must feel.”

This truth reminds us that healing starts within—when we acknowledge and share our pain, we build resilience, not only within ourselves but also in those around us. By coming together in our shared vulnerabilities, we create a collective strength, and the courage to heal spreads outward.

Recognizing the power of shared vulnerability in the healing journey, we understand the importance of creating spaces where individuals and communities can come together to offer compassionate support, while respecting each person’s unique experience of grief.

This collective strength and resilience form the foundation of the Healing Pathways Community Funding Program, which we were pleased to launch in June.

Supported by a two-year funding commitment from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Healing Pathways was developed by NSHPCA to meet the needs of communities most profoundly impacted by the April 2020 Mass Casualty Event.

Selected by the Nova Scotia Office of Addictions and Mental Health to lead this initiative, NSHPCA collaborates with the provincial government, local communities, and Nova Scotia Health to advance the Nova Scotia Community Grief and Emotional Wellness Hub Model. This is achieved by funding eligible nonprofit organizations that aim to deliver grief, bereavement, and emotional wellness services tailored to the unique strengths and needs of each community.

Phase One of the Healing Pathways Community Funding Program provided essential support to 14 organizations across Colchester, Cumberland, and East Hants counties.

These funds enabled projects that not only created spaces for grieving but also educated communities on the complexities of loss and facilitated the reconnection of neighbors. Through these initiatives, we witnessed firsthand how grief, when met with compassion and adequate resources, becomes less isolating and paves the way for healing.

This January, we will launch Phase Two of the program. With $500,000 in funding available, we are expanding our reach to the entire province.

Eligible nonprofit organizations across Nova Scotia are invited to apply for grants to help their communities address grief, bereavement, and emotional wellness in ways that are locally meaningful.

By investing in community-based projects, our goal is to ensure that all Nova Scotians, regardless of where they live, have access to the care and support they need.

NSHPCA envisions a province where healing is a shared responsibility, believing that when individuals thrive in nurturing environments, the entire community flourishes. To make this vision a reality, we must place our trust in one another and collaborate to create lasting, positive change.

We invite you to join us in this work when we start accepting applications for funding in January. Together, we can continue to strengthen the fabric of our communities, one step at a time. Healing is possible—and it begins with us.

For more information, please visit https://healingpathways.nshpca.ca/

Tim Guest,

NSHPCA Executive Director