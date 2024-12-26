COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit (NEN MCU) is seeking information in relation to two deaths that have been ruled as homicides in Colchester County.

On December 19, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Truro Police Service (TPS) received information that a 27-year-old Truro man and a 25-year-old Pictou Landing First Nation man attended hospital with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds.

From the information gathered, investigators believe that the victims were assaulted by a person or persons in Colchester County.

At this time, officers do not believe the incident was random.

On December 21, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP and EHS responded to a report of a male in medical distress at a home on Vincent Dr. in Upper Onslow.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On December 22, at approximately 10 a.m., Truro Police Service and EHS responded to a male in medical distress at a home on Lavinia Dr. in Truro.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the deceased men were identified as the victims of the stabbings.

On December 23, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled the deaths as homicides.

The investigation is ongoing and is led by NEN MCU with assistance from TPS, Colchester County District RCMP, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the Forensic Identification Services from both the RCMP and TPS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-896-5000.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 2024-1841812, 2024-1849220, 2024-1853310