Rangers hockey holds Christmas tournament, Alumni game

LOWER SACKVILLE: The holiday season means one thing for players and alumni with the Rangers U-15 Hockey team.

It is time for their annual 3-on-3 Christmas tournament and Alumni game. This was the third year for the event.

Both are held at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

The Rangers have players from the Beaver Bank, Sackville, and East Hants area and play their N.S. U-15 Major Hockey League home games out of the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Rangers capped off their 2024 with some players and alumni taking part in the Fusion Hockey IP Jamboree to start the day off on Dec. 23. Food donations were collected at the door for the local food bank.

Later in the morning more than 70 players made up from first year Rangers Alumni, current Ranger players, and East Hants Penguins / Sackville Flyers U15 AA, U15A U13AAA took part in the 3on3 tourney.

Team Yellow came away with the title.

Team Yellow included Ben Fraser, Scott Corkum, Trigg Chaulk, Jack Smith, George McKim, Brigus Hagerty, Jayden Weston and Noah Palk.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To finish the day, there was an exciting alumni game to watch as Rangers alumni took to the ice.

Among the alumni that hit the ice were Devon Francis; Grant Sexton, Max Blackwood, Ryan Francis, Ethan Hines, Nolan McLauchlan, and many others.

The team said it was an enjoyable day seeing so many smiling faces, laughter, the stories and catching up with some amazing players and parents from over the years.

The alumni game roster (Submitted photo)