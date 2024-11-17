VIDEO: Hants East Candidates answer questions during forum

ENFIELD: Residents in East Hants had the opportunity to submit pertinent questions to be asked to candidates running here in the provincial election.

The list of 12 questions was narrowed down to topics that committee members with the East Hnats & District Chamber felt were relevant and current.

Those questions were what formed the 12 rounds of questioning candidates were asked during the Hants East Candidates Forum, held Nov. 14 at the Enfield Legion. There were about 25 people who shwoed up to attend the event in eprson.

Candidates Abby Cameron for the NDP; Liberal Shannon MacWilliam; and PC Candidate and incumbent MLA John A. MacDonald were all on the hot seat as Greg Roach asked the questions.

The event was recorded by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media for the Laker News and the full edited version is posted as the link for this story.

We hope you enjoy watching it.

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media)

Moderator Greg Roach. (Dagley Media photo)

Shannon MacWilliam, Liberal candidate. (Dagley Media photo)

PC Candidate John A. MacDonald. (Dagley Media photo)

Abby Cameron, NDP Candidate. (Dagley Media photo)