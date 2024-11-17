N.S. Green Party releases platform aimed at five issues facing province

From a release sent to media:

WELLINGTON: The Green Party of Nova Scotia is releasing their full election platform today, outlining solutions to five related crises: Responsible Government, Cost of Living and Housing, Public Health and Well-being, Inclusive Education, and Climate and Environment.

Green Party of Nova Scotia Leader Anthony Edmonds touts this platform as a call for collaboration. He is also a candidate in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

“This platform presents a Green vision for the future of Nova Scotia, and it also represents a starting point, a springboard, for collaboration,” said Edmonds, who calls Wellington area home.

“We welcome others to borrow our ideas, to remix them, and to improve upon them.”

The Green plan to restore trust in government encompasses a variety of measures to increase public engagement and participation in open and transparent democratic processes, capstoned by a Citizens’ Assembly for electoral reform

Green solutions to the ongoing housing crisis include better protections for renters and investment in non-market housing to increase the supply of housing units. Greens also continue to call for action on the implementation of a Guaranteed Liveable Income to eliminate poverty and protect the dignity of all Nova Scotians.

The Green remedies for healthcare are focused on prevention and well-being, while safeguarding the integrity of our public healthcare system against privatization.

Among other initiatives, the Green healthcare plan would reduce the incidence of respiratory illness by proactively managing air quality, in particular protecting children’s lungs by phasing out diesel school buses.

The outlined solutions for an inclusive public education system prioritize improving the safety, well-being, and educational success of all learners and staff in purposeful learning environments.

Greens are eager to facilitate meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis people through education, by implementing the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, promoting respect and gratitude for the contributions of the Mi’kmaq, and learning from Indigenous ecological stewardship.

Facing the climate crisis, the Green Party of Nova Scotia is the only party that unequivocally supports carbon pricing with a plan that closes loopholes for large emitters, accelerating decarbonization in an equitable fashion with larger carbon rebates for individuals.

The platform, “Working Together for Solutions” is available in full on greenpartyns.ca