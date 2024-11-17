From the Cruiser – Nov. 15, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 120 calls for service.

The following are some of the basic calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

CHILD’S BICYCLE FOUND

On November 10, East Hants RCMP were notified that a child’s SuperCycle bicycle was located in front of the RBC bank in Shubenacadie.

As of this date, nobody has come forward to claim it.

If this is your bike, please call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 and give a description of it so that it can be returned to you.

SUMMARY OFFENCE TICKETS

During the period, East Hants RCMP conducted five check stops.

Officers issued 20 summary offence tickets/ warnings for various driving offences.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT.

On November 14, Const. Burns took some time to play some friendly games of soccer and football.

This took place at the East Hants Sportsplex dome with neighbourhood children during the After School Turf Time, which is scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 pm.

It’s free ! Pop in ! Children under 12 must be supervised by a parent.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: