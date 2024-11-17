Bible Hill man charged with impaired driving offences after mvc

RAWDON GOLD MINES: A 30-year-old man from Bible Hill is facing impaired driving related charges following a vehicle into a power pole collision on Nov. 8 in Rawdon Gold Mines.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said upon arrival, officers learned how the collision happened according to witnesses.

“Officers were told that an SUV driven by a male on Highway 14 had swerved in the roadway before ultimately running into a power pole,” said Const. Burns.

In speaking with the uninjured driver, the officer formed a suspicion that he was impaired by alcohol.

“The man was subsequently arrested him and transported him to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath for analysis,” he said.

William Wellwood, 30, of Bible Hill has been charged with impaired driving offences.

He will appear in court at a later date.