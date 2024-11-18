BROOKFIELD: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins scored seven unanswered goals en route to a convincing victory on Saturday in Brookfield.

A night after their 15 game winning streak was snapped, the Pens started what might be a new one with the 7-1 win over Brookfield Elks in NSJHL play.

The Elks opened the scoring, but then it was all East Hants the rest of the way to the final buzzer.

East Hants was led by Devin Meagher with two goals.

Single tallies came off the sticks of Jacob Sanford; Connor McNamara; Jayson Hanson; Alex Field; and Noah Comeau.

Assists went to Sanford; Hanson; Blake Irvine; and Player of the Game Ethan Hines, all with two helpers apiece. Single assists were credited to Comeau; Ryan Tam; and Nick Veinot.

Will Shields earned the goaltending win stopping 26 of 27 pucks he faced.

East Hants hosts South Shore on Nov. 22 in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Lantz.