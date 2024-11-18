From a release

HALIFAX: N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender announced plans to help commuters Nov. 18.

New Democrats will make the Halifax ferries free, fast-track Halifax Regional Municipality’s Rapid Transit Strategy, and offer relief on gas prices for commuters.

“New Democrats understand that you need to get to work on time, and that you want to spend more time with your family and friends at the end of the day, not sitting in traffic.

” You should be able to get around your community quickly, efficiently and affordably,” said Chender.

She said the NDP is committed to making your commute easier – whether you walk, drive, or take transit.

“While we work toward a more efficient, connected province, our plan will save you time and money – no matter how you get to where you need to be,” said Chender.

New Democrats will drop the gas tax to give drivers some relief while costs are high, saving families at least $500 per year.

Removing the fares from the Halifax Harbour ferries will save the average ferry user more than $1,000 a year and help get cars off the harbour bridges.

Chender said that Tim Houston has had three years to lower costs and make commuting easier but hasn’t gotten it done.

“We’ll make transit more reliable and reduce the traffic congestion with more rapid bus lines, more ferry routes, and more options for commuters,” said Chender.

“The changes will make it easier for commuters in Halifax, but we know that, under the Conservatives, transit is also lacking in other communities.

“That’s why we support moving toward a well-connected public transit network right across the province.”

To save commuters time and money New Democrats will:

Eliminate vehicle registration fees.

Make the Halifax Harbour Ferry free

Fast-track recommendations in the HRM Rapid Transit Strategy

Provide a gas tax holiday