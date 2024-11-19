FALL RIVER: A bee is all the buzz in Fall River.

Designed by the artist known as Heavy Metal Heather, a statue of a bee with flowers nearby was unveiled at the LWF Hall in Fall River on a cold late Sunday afternoon.

The statue came about as a collaboration between the LWF Hall and the Fall River Garden Club.

“We were able to make this project come to life,” said Nick Yeomans, with the LWF Hall.

“Once the two groups had the plan figured out and designed, it was now time to find the funding.”

Members form the volunteer groups that made the bee statue a possibility. (Healey photo)

Support for the project came from a multitude of community organizations.

Among those that stepped up included:

Volunteer Firefighters with Station 45 Fall River Fire Department

the LWF Ratepayers Association

the Fall River and Riverlake Lions Club

the LWF Hall.

Yeomans said the prep work for the base of the statue was completed by members of both LWF Hall and Fall River Garden club along with the much-appreciated help from MRS Construction who were on site working on the halls renovations.

He said after seeing the amazing monarch butterfly statue in Jameson Park, he really wanted to add another piece of art like that to the community.

Heavy Metal Heather stands next to the bee statue. (Healey photo)

After the LWF Community Hall’s renovation plans started to come together and began, it was the perfect time to get this going.

“I reached out to the Fall River Garden Club with the idea of having a bumble bee statue placed at the LWF after our renovations were completed,” said Yeomans.

“Of course they loved the idea as their group does such fantastic work in making and keeping our community beautiful with their gardens throughout the area.”

He said the two groups met and discussed it a couple times.

“The thoughts and ideas were passed onto Heavy Metal Heather, and she started her magic in creating this beautiful piece of art,” Yeomans said.

“We are all extremely happy with this piece of art that our community will be able to enjoy for the many years to come.”