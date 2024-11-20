[arotate banner=”115″]

ELMSDALE: The date has been finalized for what may be the final East Hants Christmas Parade—at least the last one sponsored and organized by East Hants Crime Prevention..

It will be held Dec. 7 at 2 pm along Highway 2 from the Elmsdale traffic lights to the Enfield Legion. Storm date for the parade is Dec. 8 at the same time.

However, help form the community is still needed to ensure the parade goes off smoothly.

Volunteers are needed to man some streets along the route to ensure the parade passes by without issue or motorists trying to drive into the parade.

Help is needed at the following streets (prefer two adults at each spot):

Kali Lane

John Murray Drive

Concorde Way

White Road

Alderney Drive

Elmwood Drive

Shamrock Lane

MacMillan Drive.

Katie Hines, who is spearheading this year’s event, said volunteers interested in manning each of those streets which will be blocked by barricades can contact her.

She is reachable at scusociety@gmail.com, or by text at 902-997-1835.

Hines issued a challenge to businesses/groups to enter an old-fashioned float in the parade. She would love to see more floats then those with lights and sirens.

To enter a float or more information on the parade, Hines said people can reach out to her on that as well.

It will also be the final parade that the East Hants Crim Prevention puts on, as because of a lack of volunteers the organization is planning to dissolve by the end of December.

Hines said if there are any other organizations willing to take on the parade for future years they can feel free to reach out to her as well to discuss that.

“If this is our last parade, let’s give it all we got,” said Hines.