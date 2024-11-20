From a release

HALIFAX: Dozens of small business owners across the province have signed an open letter supporting Claudia Chender and the New Democrat plan to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The letter, signed by over 30 small business owners so far, lays out their belief that Chender and the NDP have the best plan for Nova Scotians.

“New Democrats are proud to stand with small businesses across Nova Scotia that make this province a vibrant and exciting place to live. We are grateful for their support,” said Chender.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Nova Scotia’s economy, and they’ve been continually let down by the Liberals and Conservatives in favour of large corporations.”

The letter states that the NDP have the best plan to care for Nova Scotians and that the NDP “… show a commitment to our basic rights of fair economic opportunity, healthy communities, and accessible healthcare – policies we need for our sector to thrive.”

“As small businesses we’re really entwined with our communities and the everyday experiences of our neighbours and customers. And we hear from people directly how tough the last few years have been,” said Wendy Friedman, owner of Biscuit General Store & The Independent Mercantile.

“For me, the NDP platform reflects back what I’ve heard that my community needs. Claudia’s plans to invest in local entrepreneurship and focus on improving health care and housing is what we need to help our communities thrive.”

New Democrats will reduce the small business tax from 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent and work with local businesses to create an inclusive buy local program.