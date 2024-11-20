Tree for Boston begins journey from Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The historic Tree for Boston has been cut at its location in Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County.

The 13.7-metre (45-foot) white spruce is being donated by landowners Hugh and Liz Ryan.

The Tree for Boston is the Province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The tree was cut during a public tree cutting ceremony on Nov. 20 in Mattie Settlement.

The event started with a smudging ceremony led by Trevor Gould of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

Hugh and Liz Ryan, donors of this year’s Tree for Boston, thank everyone for attending the cutting ceremony. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The Tree for Boston will leave from Halifax on November 24.

The City of Boston will hold its tree-lighting ceremony on December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.

Last year, the Tree for Boston came from Stewiacke.

Quotes:

“We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years.

We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax.”

— Ryan family

Peter Keddy, a distribution forester with Nova Scotia Power, cuts the Tree for Boston. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The Tree for Boston is loaded onto the trailer for its trip to the Boston Common, where it will be lit on December 5. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Quick Facts:

2024 marks the 107th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion

the explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless

the first Tree for Boston was donated by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County