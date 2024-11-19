ENFIELD: A 27-year-old Enfield man has been charged with firearms and drug offences following a search at a home in Enfield on Nov. 15.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP, said that on Nov. 15 at approximately 6:00 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), with assistance of the Community Action Response Team, RCMP Emergency Response Team, and East Hants RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Hwy 2 in Enfield.

The warrant was granted as part of an ongoing firearm and drug investigation.

“While at the home, officers safely arrested a man outside after he attempted to flee,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said a woman was located and safely arrested inside.

“During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun, a loaded revolver, a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of cash, and drug paraphernalia believed to be used for the purpose of trafficking,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Colby James Bond, 27, and Colby Lee Gladwin, 27, both of Enfield, have been charged with numerous offences, including but not limited to:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unsafe Handling of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Bond also faces charges of obstruction and breaching a court order, and was held in custody to appear in Truro Provincial Court on November 21, 2024.

Gladwin was released from custody to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 16, 2024.

The investigation, which is being led by the Halifax Regional RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

File #24-156274