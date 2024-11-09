DARTMOUTH: The Dartmouth General Hospital (DGH) Foundation celebrated a contribution from ScotiaRISE for $250,000 in support of the DGH Patient Essentials Fund.

ScotiaRISE is Scotiabank’s social impact initiative to help individuals and communities thrive by funding programs that improve access to basic supports and medical care.

Healthcare teams at DGH encounter many patients and families with socioeconomic challenges. Managing a new or chronic health condition can place increasing financial burden on patients and their families, particularly for the vulnerable and marginalized.

The barriers to safely leaving hospital can be related to basic needs such as food, medications, clothing, shelter, and transportation. And for many patients and families, a hospital visit or longer-term stay is cost prohibitive.

Many can’t afford, or aren’t healthy enough, to navigate public transportation, go grocery shopping, or even get prescriptions filled. Chronic conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease place an increased financial burden on vulnerable individuals.

Blood-sugar monitoring supplies are costly, and we see individuals show up at hospital with exacerbated medical conditions due to poorly managed diabetes and other conditions.

With funding from ScotiaRISE, the DGH Patient Essentials Fund aims to address some of these immediate concerns, allowing the Social Work team to be dynamic and have an immediate response to patient needs.

The compassionate funding provided through this program can be the deciding factor in a successful discharge, sometimes helping people stay out of hospital all together.

With persistent inflation, growing food insecurity, and the rising cost of housing, the DGH Patient Essentials Fund continues to see increased need – both in the numbers of patients who require assistance and the amount of funding required to meet their basic needs.

Scotiabank’s support will ensure that more patients are provided with the resources they need to safely go back to their homes and enhance their recovery.

“It is vital that patients get the support they need to return home safely and manage their health effectively. Through ScotiaRISE, we are proud to support the Patient Essentials Fund and contribute to a healthier community.”

Nicola Ray Smith, Regional Senior Vice President, Scotiabank Atlantic Region.

“The patient essential fund has allowed DGH staff to assist patients with many factors impacting health and wellness. The DGH Foundation works diligently to show up for our patients in need; the infusion of funding from Scotiabank will allow our team to help even more patients and families.

“Whether the funds are being used to address food insecurities, affording medications, equipment, personal supplies, or other practical needs, we will be able to have an even more meaningful impact with our patients’ successful transitions

from hospital back to their communities.”

-Joanne Comeau, Program Manager, Dartmouth General Hospital and Therapeutic Assistant Service

Rehabilitation & Supportive Care, Dartmouth General Hospital

“Scotiabank and DGH Foundation have a long history of working together to support the healthcare needs of our community.

“We applaud the ScotiaRISE program for its vision, leadership, and generosity.

“This gift will help us provide DGH’s most vulnerable with the supports they need to safely return home.

“It will allow our committed and caring social work team to create a more inclusive and resilient world for many of our

patients.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Scotiabank for this incredible investment.”

-Stephen Harding, President & CEO, DGH Foundation