ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 117 calls for service.

The following is a couple of snippets of the calls police responded to as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

ATTEMPTED FRAUD IN HARDWOOD LANDS

On November 1, East Hants RCMP received a call reporting an attempted fraud in Hardwood Lands.

The complainant stated that she took a phone call from a person saying that they were from a law firm representing Money Mart and that the complainant owed money.

The caller knew the complainant’s address and phone number but was not supplied any other information.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that scams of this nature are on the rise.

In this case, the complainant did the right thing by not providing any other information to the caller and terminated the phone call.

WRONG HOUSE

In the early morning hours of November 2, a resident of Belnan called to report that a man was trying to get into her house via the patio door.

East Hants RCMP made an immediate patrol and discovered that the man had left the house and was found in the right house.

Turns out the man was intoxicated and tried to get into a neighbour’s house.

(RCMP photo0

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Yarmouth man sought on province-wide warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Nicholas Wayne Mood, 38, of Yarmouth.

Nicholas Mood has been charged with uttering threats after an incident that occurred in Mount Uniacke.

Anyone who sees Nicholas Mood is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

