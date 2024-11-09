HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston released “Make It Happen,” the Nova Scotia PC Plan for lower taxes, more doctors and higher wages on Friday Nov. 8.

“Our plan is fully-costed and rooted in our unwavering commitment to put Nova Scotia and Nova Scotians first,” said Houston unveiling the platform.

“With this plan we are ready to take the next step in the areas which matter most to Nova Scotians – in healthcare, the economy, housing, education and the cost of living.”

The PC platform is divided into five core priority areas including:

Making It Happen for Better Healthcare with More and More Access

Making Life More Affordable for Nova Scotians

Making More Jobs Happen Through a Strong Economy

Making Housing More Accessible

Making it Happen for Families through Affordable Child Care and the Best Education

In total, the fully-costed PC platform includes 25 new items that will impact the province’s revenue and expenditure projections with a realistic and practical plan to balance by year four.

In contrast, the Liberal platform contains a $1-billion hole.

“The only way the Liberals can pay for their plan is by cancelling and cutting hundreds of millions in programs and services that have already been made,” Houston said.

“This is your healthcare, your education, your roads, transit and community services that they want to cut.”

The NDP has not yet released their plan and refuses to support the PC HST cut.

“We are doing more and going faster than any government that has come before us,” said Houston.

“I invite Nova Scotians to read our plans and am asking for your vote so we can deliver the lower taxes, more doctors and higher wages you deserve.”

Read the Nova Scotia PC Platform here : www.pcpartyns.ca/makeithappen