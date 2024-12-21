Brought to you by:

MILFORD: Here is a look at fire calls for the month of November in East Hants and Stewiacke.

The following are basic call info as provided by Milford fire; Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Shubenacadie fire; Kennetcook fire; Uniacke & District fire; Stewiacke fire; and Nine Mile River fire.

For Elmsdale Fire, they had 20 calls, with half of them being for medical assists.

They also heard their pagers for three mvc’s; two fire investigations; two alarms; one HWY 102 Southbound MVC; one structure fire; and one vehicle fire.

Milford Fire had a somewhat quiet month. They received eight Calls during the month of November, five of which were for Mutual Aid.

The calls consisted of four Motor Vehicle Collisions; two Structure Fires; one Fire Alarms; and a CO Alarm.

The fire department said we have now entered the Winter season where unexpected road conditions occur; please drive with care and drive for the conditions this season.

On behalf of all the Members at Milford Fire; we want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays and to have an outstanding New Year!

Kennetcook fire responded to five calls during the month, three of which were medical assists. They also heard the sound of their people for one commercial fire alarm and one grass fire.

For Enfield Fire, they attended to 26 calls, half of which were medical assists. The fire department also were paged out for five Mutual Aid calls; three mvc’s; two brush fires; two alarms; and one power pole fire.

Uniacke & District Fire had 21 calls during the month of November, led by 11 medical assists. They also were toned out for four MVC’s; two fire alarms; one CO Alarm; one outside fire; one fire investigation; and one MVC with entrapment.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had just three calls during November, led by two mutual aid calls. They also had an MVC with entrapment.

Stewiacke fire had a slow month of November with just 13 calls, nine of which were medical assists.

They also had two garbage/bin fires; one vehicle fire; and one MVC.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they had one MVC, one smoke condition, along with three mutual aid calls. Two of those were to Indian Brook for MVC’s, and one was to Milford fire for a medical assist.

