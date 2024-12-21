Halifax man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 102 MVC

ENFIELD: A 20-year-old Halifax man suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision that shuttered a busy highway near Enfield for several hours on Friday.

RCMP say they responded, along with Enfield Fire and Station 45 Fall River and EHS, to a serious single-vehicle collision on Dec. 20 at 11:20 a.m.

The collision was reported to have occurred between Exit 6 Halifax Airport and Exit 7 Enfield in the outbound lane.

“RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Rav4 was travelling north when it left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with RCMP.

He said the driver and lone occupant, a 20-year-old Halifax man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to hospital by LifeFlight, which landed at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed several hours but has since reopened.

As a result of the closure traffic on Old Guysburough Road; Oldham Road; and Highway 2 was jammed as motorists were rerouted to alternate routes.

File #: 24-173076