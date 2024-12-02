NOVA SCOTIA: After a few days of shopping, sales, and discounts, the global day of giving DEC. 3 is back, and Nova Scotian charities and nonprofits need your support, now more than ever.

End-of-year giving is vital for charities, and direct mail via Canada Post continues to be the number one way generous Canadians are reminded to give, either through post or online.

With the Canada Post strike entering its third week, and charitable giving in Canada down, while service usage of charities is at an all-time high, organizations in Nova Scotia are asking for support this GivingTuesday.

Below is a list of some ways that people can participate in GivingTuesday in Nova Scotia.

Go online, or call your charity of choice to find out what support they need at this time of year.



8:30-10 – Adsum for Women and Children. Thank you breakfast for Canadian Tire dealers who have supported the organization. 40 Flower Court, Lakeside.



9-11 – The North Grove. Hosting a coffeehouse with live acoustic music, tasty food & drinks and crafts, launching a matching gift campaign. 6 Primrose Street, Dartmouth.



10-11:30 – Adsum for Women and Children. Hot chocolate/candy cane stand and free shopping for the community at the Adsum Housing Support offices. 107 Albro Lake Rd., Dartmouth.

10:30-2:30 – Akoma Holdings Inc. Dropping off lettuce from the Akoma Hydroponic Farm to various community organizations.

10:00 – 4:00 – Adsum for Women and Children. Launch of holiday warehouse with donors able to drop off gifts from the Adsum wishlist. 5944 South Street, Halifax.

11:00 – 3:00 – Cole Harbour Rural Heritage Society. Drop in to the Rose and Kettle Tearoom (at the Cole Harbour Heritage Farm) where, for your donation of $25 or more, you will enjoy a serving of our scrumptious Cream Tea (fresh baked scone with with real whipped cream and homemade strawberry jam plus choice of tea or coffee). 471 Poplar Drive, Cole Harbour.



All day –

Catapult Leadership Society. Encouraging over 700 students and alumni to conduct random acts of kindness throughout the day and province of Nova Scotia.



Bide Awhile Animal Shelter Anonymous donor up to $5,000.

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 Matching gift campaign of up to $25,000.

Cats for Keeps Launching Christmas Kitties campaign to help stray cats in Annapolis County.



Chisholm Services for Children Goal of 100 donations of $40



Hospice Halifax A call-a-thon and digital campaign aiming to raise funds for meals for patients

Mind Your Plastic Launching new campaign, #TagToReduceSingleUse: Do one thing to reduce single-use plastic and tag 3 others to do the same.



Nova Scotia SPCA Are you team dog or team cat? Donate to help your animal team win. Donations will be matched up to $100,000 thanks to an anonymous donor in honour of the life of their beloved dog, Scamp.

NS Gives More is a collective and collaborative group of Nova Scotian charities, businesses, and nonprofits whose aim is to raise awareness of GivingTuesday, opportunities for giving back to your community, and highlighting the support Nova Scotians give to their community all year long.

The group is a community movement of GivingTuesday Canada. GivingTuesday, co-founded by CanadaHelps in Canada, is a day after Black Friday and Cyber Monday in almost 100 countries to celebrate and encourage generosity.