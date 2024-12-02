The following is Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson’s monthly column he submits to us.

(Submitted photo)

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR MP

I would like to extend my best to everyone and their families and wish you all a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.

Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Joyeux Noël!

Happy Kwanzaa!

(Submitted photo)

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Enjoy all the various festive craft markets located throughout the riding.

Find a unique gift while supporting local!

(Submitted)

MULTICULTURALISM AND ANTI-RACISM PROGRAM

Canadian Heritage‘s MARP program supports projects that aim to address systemic racism and discrimination and promote the value of diversity and inclusion in communities.

Apply for funding today:

www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/.Canada.ca

Darrell at the 2023 skate. (Submitted photo)

SAVE THE DATE!! NOVA SCOTIA HERITAGE DAY ANNUAL FAMILY SKATE

Date: Monday February 17, 2025

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Come join us for a

FREE Skate, FREE Chili, FREE Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Water and FREE Doughnuts!!

Hosted by Darrell Samson, MP.

The above column was submitted by MP Darrell Samson.