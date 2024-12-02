The following is Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson’s monthly column he submits to us.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR MP
I would like to extend my best to everyone and their families and wish you all a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.
Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Joyeux Noël!
Happy Kwanzaa!
HOLIDAY MARKETS
Enjoy all the various festive craft markets located throughout the riding.
Find a unique gift while supporting local!
MULTICULTURALISM AND ANTI-RACISM PROGRAM
Canadian Heritage‘s MARP program supports projects that aim to address systemic racism and discrimination and promote the value of diversity and inclusion in communities.
Apply for funding today:
www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/.Canada.ca
SAVE THE DATE!! NOVA SCOTIA HERITAGE DAY ANNUAL FAMILY SKATE
Date: Monday February 17, 2025
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8
Come join us for a
FREE Skate, FREE Chili, FREE Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Water and FREE Doughnuts!!
Hosted by Darrell Samson, MP.
The above column was submitted by MP Darrell Samson.