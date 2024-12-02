Friends, community remembering young woman as a “sweet soul”

BELNAN: The victim of a fatal collision in Belnan on Nov. 30 is being fondly remembered as a sweet soul who had a light for life.

Comments were being posted on Facebook in memory of Kaylee May from Milford as friends remembered the good times and their interactions with the young woman.

East Hants RCMP along with Elmsdale Fire and EHS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 214 in Elmsdale at approximately 8:09 p.m.

Investigators learned that a Can-Am side-by-side and a Honda Accord were travelling on the roadway when they collided.

The passenger of the side-by-side, Kaylee May Scothorn from Milford, was transported by EHS to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Kaylee was identified through social media posts as the victim, not by RCMP.

Jenn Allen remembered the young girl as a sweet soul and always so kind.

“You were all smiles anytime I seen you out on the trails or in the community,” she posted.

“My heart goes out to your family & Friends.”

Shooters Bar & Grill posted a message on their Facebook page.

“Staff may come and go; however we have always been family,” they said. “Kaylee you brightened up a room with your silly jokes and great smile. Our condolences go to Kaylee’s family and friends.”

Sarah Ribahi-Dixon said Kaylee May was an absolute gem.

“Your personality, your infectious smile, and just your funny comments alone made it so easy to want to be around you,” Ribahi-Dixon posted.

“It was an honour to have known you. Your time on earth was cut short, but you did good. Rest easy sweet Kaylee.

Sarah Stewart posted that Kaylee was a true light.

“She was silly, goofy, sweet and a genuinely kind soul,” Stewart wrote. “She will be missed by so many as she left a lasting impression wherever she went. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Leah Scothorn said she had a million and one words to describe Kaylee.

“My life will never be the same, I love you forever,” she wrote. “Keep on shining bright Kaylee May.”

Milford Tim Hortons posted a message sending their deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the family and friend of Kaylee.

“Kaylee truly had the brightest spirit. So vibrant and bubbly,” management at Milford Tim’s said in their post. “We consider ourselves so privileged to have had her work here with us/

“She touched so many hearts in her short time here on earth. We will miss you so much darling girl.”

The driver of the side-by-side, a 27-year-old man from Nine Mile River, suffered minor injuries.

He provided a breath sample roadside into an approved screening device with a result over the Provincial limit of 50 mg%.

Police issued the man a license suspension and a summary offence ticket for operating an off-road vehicle on the highway.

The two adult occupants of the Honda Accord suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

The family of Kaylee will be holding a Celebration of Life for her at the Milford Rec Hall on Dec. 7 beginning at 12 p.m. They say everyone is welcome to attend.