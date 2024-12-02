LANTZ: The community stepped up in big strides on Sunday night to help ensure those in need will have a shelf with food in it this holiday season.

The Lantz Volunteer Fire Department, with help from Indian Brook fire and Elmsdale Fire along with a couple of RCMP officers, went through the Lantz neighbourhood in the 21st Annual Santa Parade food drive.

It was all in support of Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

Santa waves to some young kids along Robert Scott Drive. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Santa was happy to meet all the kids in the Lantz subdivisions and verify their addresses for the big day on Dec. 24-25, as he accepted food donations for the food bank.

The local food bank is extremely grateful for our donations and this year is no exception. They were looking forward to receiving the donations.

The parade started at the top of Robert Scott Drive, making its way down Highway 2 towards the subdivisions where it concluded at the end of Towerview Court.

In total, they collected 38 shopping carts full of food and $1,535 in cash, cheque, and gift cards.

The Braeden Bannister Foundation made a $1,000 donation towards the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Firefighters accept food donations from residents. (Healey photo)