Halifax man hoping to speak at NY stroke conference

HALIFAX: A Halifax man is looking to the community for help to be able to get to New York to speak at a conference.

Stephen Scharf, who is a double stroke survivor, has been recently asked to speak at the 2025 New York stroke summit.

The event will take place on April 25.

He had two strokes in 2008 at the age of 22-years-old.

ADVERTISEMENT:

However, Scharf does not have the financial resources to travel from Halifax to New York.

He is on long-term disability so that money he gets is already budgeted.

Scharf is looking to the community and Nova Scotians for a little help.

He has set up a GoFundMe where he is accepting donations with a goal of $1,500. He has raised $470 so far, or 31 per cent of the way there.

The donation page is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-scharf-speak-at-2025-new-york-city-stroke-summit

ADVERTISEMENT:

Speaking at conferences is nothing new for Scharf.

He has done so at multiple conferences regarding strokes in the past.

So, he is looking forward to doing the same in New York, as long as he can get there.

“I view this as another exciting opportunity for me to advocate to others about strokes,” Scharf said.