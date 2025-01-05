Auto dealer, vehicle repair shop in Belnan gets council approval

BELNAN: An automotive dealer and vehicle repair and maintenance shop has been approved for Belnan.

East Hants council said in a notice to the community, posted on its Facebook page, that they have approved a development agreement to permit an automobile dealer and an automobile vehicle repair and maintenance shop.

The property is located on Highway 214, Belnan, behind the existing Withrow’s Farm Market.

The size of the subject property is 1.12 hectares.

Zoning for the subject property is Rural Use (RU). Surrounding lands are also designated and zoned Rural Use (RU).

Uses of the adjoining lands include Withrow’s Farm Market, a daycare, rural residential uses, agricultural buildings and forested lands.

The application came from Gurmehar Singh Walia.

The purpose of the planning application is to allow the applicant to develop an automobile dealer and automobile vehicle repair and maintenance use.

A single unit dwelling is also planned by the applicant to be constructed on the subject property at a future date. Single unit dwellings are permitted as-of-right in the Rural Use (RU) Zone.

The site plan for the application shows a shared commercial driveway, an area for the automobile dealer, a sales office, a garage, and a single unit dwelling.

Application details here: https://www.easthants.ca/planning-applications/pln24-008/